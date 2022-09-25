The Border Mail
Crook broke into Wodonga home, cooked food, had shower, stole heirlooms

Ashley John Haebich.

A criminal who broke into a woman's home and took a shower, cooked pasta and smoked cigarettes says he was homeless and wanted a place to sleep.

