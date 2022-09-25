Crook broke into Wodonga home, cooked food, had shower, stole heirlooms

A criminal who broke into a woman's home and took a shower, cooked pasta and smoked cigarettes says he was homeless and wanted a place to sleep.
The incident was so traumatic for the victim, she is planning on selling her home.
Ashley John Haebich, 49, has admitted to entering the woman's Wodonga home before fleeing and breaking into a school for a snooze.
The victim arrived home about 2.50am on July 17 and heard a noise at the back of the house and a rear gate to Melrose Drive open.
Haebich had ransacked the home and left a pot of pasta on a bench, the oven on, a tap running and clothes strewn throughout.
The 49-year-old had taken the victim's late mother's wedding ring and earrings.
Police were called, but Haebich was already gone.
He was found by staff at the Belvoir Special School the next morning, having broken into a sleeping area.
He had slept in a bed and used the kitchen and other areas, with police telling the Wodonga Magistrates Court he had "made himself at home".
Haebich then targeted other sites at the school and loaded eight laptops into a wheelie bin, damaged property, and took a large television.
When staff arrived at 6.40am, the 49-year-old was spotted pushing the TV, covered in a doona, in a car park.
He jumped a fence and was arrested on Conlan Circuit, and was found with the first victim's earrings and wedding ring.
Sally Wilson said Haebich, who turns 50 next month, had been cold and had nowhere to go.
Ms Wilson said her client's age wasn't his only wake-up, with prison medical checks raising serious health concerns.
Prosecutor Liam Murdock said it was worrying offending.
"The victim is extremely distraught over the violation of her home, to the extent she is selling her property," he said.
Magistrate Anne Goldsborough imposed a community corrections order despite "considerable reservations" by staff
The court heard Haebich had never completed an order on his first attempt.
He must complete 60 hours of unpaid work, all of which can be swapped for treatment and programs.
Haebich was also ordered to serve an extra 15 days in custody on top of the 65 days he spent on remand after his arrest.
