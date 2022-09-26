Driver flees scene of car crash, exceeds alcohol limit at home

Police are investigating an alcohol related car crash in the Wangaratta region.
Officers were called to a crash on Oxley Flats Road about 4am on Sunday.
A vehicle was located after crashing into a bridge and running off the side of the road.
The driver, 21, wasn't at the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was spoken to at his Oxley home a short time later and allegedly exceeded the alcohol limit.
The man suffered minor injuries in the incident.
He was released pending summons.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.