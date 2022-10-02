Police are investigating a brawl involving multiple people outside a Wodonga pub.
Emergency service workers were called to Elgins Hotel about 11pm on Saturday after a fight in a carpark.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said five or six men were involved in a fight and one man was injured.
"Police are investigating an alleged assault which has occurred in a car park outside Elgins Hotel on Elgin Boulevard," he said.
"It's understood a number of males were involved in a brawl where one male sustained injuries.
"Police are appealing for witnesses, we'd request them to contact Crime Stoppers."
Attending police spoke to some people at the scene but are seeking further information.
No charges have been laid.
The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Our enquiries are under way," Detective Sergeant Drew said.
Call 1800 333 000.
