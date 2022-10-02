The Border Mail
Group calls for water reform as 'worst Border region flood since '56' looms

By Ted Howes
Updated October 2 2022 - 8:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Dartmouth Dam spilling over on Friday. Speak Up wants the government and dam authorities to be transparent about water management. Picture by Lloyd Polkinghorne

The Border region is facing the worst flooding in more than 60 years and government decisions to store vast amounts of water without consulting farmers along the Murray River could exacerbate the disaster, a water management group says.

Ted Howes

Local News

