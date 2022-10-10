The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lilliput's eight-year-old Pyper Jennings has won a grand junior champion award

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated October 10 2022 - 8:01am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilliput's Pyper Jennings, 8, and her duck, John the Pekin, are full of joy after winning several awards together. Picture by James Wiltshire

Eight-year-old Pyper Jennings and her little mate John are taking the waterfowl show circuit by storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.