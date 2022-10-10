'It's a sign': Riverina lotto winner's tables just turned

A Riverina family is celebrating a near-million dollar lotto win as a sign of a turn of fortunes after "a tough few years".
Word quickly ripped through Deniliquin that a local was up for a division one prize after the Saturday Lotto draw at the weekend, and it did not take long for the lucky winners to make sure it was them.
The local lady was ecstatic at the $875,000 win, one of six in the draw 4301.
"It's been a good morning," she told The Lott.
"I don't know how we picked the numbers - we were just sitting around and came up with them.
"This morning, word zipped around town pretty quickly that there was a division one winner. We checked our ticket and there it was. I'm still going, 'what?!'."
The winning ticket was purchased at the Deniliquin Newsagency and Bookstore, the owners of which are equally chuffed to be part of the thrilling win.
"It doesn't take long for word to spread. There's been a few people coming in asking, 'Is it me? Is it me?'," Mark Ritchie said.
"We hadn't sold a division one winning entry for more than a decade. I was only saying to someone the other day we were due for one, and now it's arrived."
The lucky family will put their thinking caps on for the future, with the win coming as a relief.
"It's been a tough few years," the winner said.
"This takes a lot of pressure off. Hopefully, it's a sign that our fortunes are changing."
The Deniliquin win comes hot on the heels of a Hay woman's $1.4 million prize won in an August draw.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
