Yes Unlimited chief addresses Albury Business Connect on $3m women's refuge bid

By Jodie O'Sullivan
October 11 2022 - 5:00pm
A diagram of the design principles of core and cluster accommodation, which a new women's refuge at Albury would be modelled on. Source from 'Domestic Violence Crisis Accommodation Functional Design Brief', May 2022.

A "centrally located" site in East Albury been ear-marked for a new women's refuge, Yes Unlimted chief Di Glover revealed at a meeting of business leaders on Tuesday morning.

