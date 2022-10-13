The Border Mail
Man charged over death of Duwayne Johnson in Woodland Street, Wodonga enters not guilty plea to charge

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 13 2022 - 8:08am, first published 5:50am
Tributes from family and friends for Duwayne Johnson, who was killed in Wodonga in January. A man charged with the murder has entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

A man charged with the murder of a father-of-four outside a Wodonga home will go to trial in the Melbourne Supreme Court

