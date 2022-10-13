A man charged with the murder of a father-of-four outside a Wodonga home will go to trial in the Melbourne Supreme Court
Benjamin Paul Stiler entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday in an appearance via video link from custody to a Wodonga court.
Stiler is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Duwayne Johnson at Wodonga in January this year.
It is alleged Mr Johnson died after he was shot at close range, reportedly with a shotgun, before being run over by a car outside an address in Woodland Street on January 16.
MORE COURT: Click here for more court stories
Stiler was formally committed to stand trial, with the matter adjourned for a directions hearing to take place on October 27.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.