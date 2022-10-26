The acclaimed Solstice documentary is set to be seen in mainstream cinemas across Australia and the world after being snapped up by a global film distribution company.
The locally produced film, which aims to "begin conversations, unite communities and ignite positive change" on mental illness and suicide, has been picked up for screenings by Demand.Film.
Individuals and communities can request a screening through the cinema-on-demand site, which partners with 2500 cinemas in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Canada and US.
Albury documentary-maker Helen Newman said it was "incredibly validating" to see Solstice fulfil the vision she had for it "all those years ago".
"I wanted this film to be seen as widely as possible - to be seen as a way to empower other people and communities," Newman said.
"This is a good fit as it allows communities to actively engage with the film, to connect and communicate with one another - one of the central messages of the film."
Demand.Film chief executive David Doepel said it would be "an honour" to distribute Solstice "in all our markets", describing the film as "everything that I hoped it would be and much more".
Newman said she believed Solstice had widespread appeal because it included "so many voices" of survivors of suicide.
While it starts with the story of the loss of 15-year-old Albury schoolgirl Mary Baker, the film is representative of a "bigger story" that goes well beyond the borders of Australia, according to Newman.
"It's a universal story and, in the wake of a global pandemic and the Black Summer bushfires, mental health is in everyone's consciousness in a greater way," Newman said.
"I'm not certain we've got any better at dealing with it, though, and people are hungry for stories for that very reason."
There is no doubt the film is resonating profoundly with audiences and has been showered with accolades since its official feature-length premiere at Albury earlier this year.
It was particularly poignant that the film was a sell-out at The Border Mail International Film Festival in September, with encore screenings added to the program.
Other highlights include Solstice being named best film at the recent Canberra International Mental Health Film Festival and claiming the Special Jury Selection at the Topanga Film Festival, California.
It has been selected for film festivals across the globe including in London, New York, Toronto and Berlin, and there will be a special screening at NSW Parliament on November 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.