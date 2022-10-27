Brothers Lochie, Jordan and Liam Eaton have returned to Beechworth.
Jordan and Liam spent last season playing Ovens and Murray football at Myrtleford, while Lochie rejoins the Bushies from Whorouly in the Ovens and King League.
Having re-signed the majority of the players who took Beechworth to the preliminary final this year, co-coach Tom Cartledge was delighted to pull off the triple swoop.
"We're very pleased," Cartledge said.
"We can't have enough locals in the squad and to get three brothers together, it strengthens up that bond and drive even more.
"When you're out there with family, it makes it a bit more special.
"They're young, skilful and pretty fearless; all things we're wanting to add to our group and they can also play in a variety of positions across the ground.
"They're certainly not pigeon-holed, they can play nearly everywhere."
The boys' grandfather, Barry Eaton, was recently inducted as a life member having served the club as a volunteer for 40 years.
"Having them all back at the club, 'Baz' will cherish that forever," Cartledge said.
"It will be a very special moment for him.
"They have played juniors together in the past but I don't think they've played too much senior footy.
"They're all starting to come that age now where senior footy's important to them and they'll be all striving for a spot.
"They'll bring pace to our team and they're good lads as well."
It's been a busy but productive time for Cartledge and co-coach Brayden Carey in their bid to build an even stronger list than the one which took the Tallangatta & District League by storm in 2022.
"It's hard to measure that sort of thing," Cartledge admitted.
"But we certainly feel comfortable and confident with the players we've retained and we haven't lost anyone to other clubs, bar players that have moved away.
"As far as recruiting goes, you probably can't talk to enough people but at the same time, we only want to recruit people who are going to fit in to our football club and uphold the values and things we've strived to put in place and be known for, especially over the last 12 months.
"You want to get as many players as you can but you also want to make sure you get people that aren't going to detract from what you've already gained and achieved.
"We only want to grow from where we've got to, we don't want to take a few steps backwards now."
Beechworth's players will report back for pre-season training on November 2.
