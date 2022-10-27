The Border Mail
Beechworth bring brothers Lochie, Jordan and Liam Eaton back to the club

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:30am
Liam and Jordan Eaton with Beechworth co-coach Tom Cartledge at Baarmutha Park, where they will play alongside brother Lochie Eaton, inset.

Brothers Lochie, Jordan and Liam Eaton have returned to Beechworth.

