NEARLY 200 millimetres of rain fell in Albury across October, more than four times the usual monthly level of 47 millimetres.
The city recorded 198 millimetres for October up to 9am on Monday with a further 36.6 recorded from that time to 7.30pm, which will form part of the November tally.
There was flash flooding as Albury had a 10 millimetre burst between 3.20pm and 3.33pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the water table having been saturated there were plenty of puddles lingering and Bungambrawatha Creek was a torrent as its inflows swelled.
The city's SES unit received 25 calls for assistance with Elizabeth Mitchell Drive and Racecourse Road awash.
Twenty of the 31 days of October were wet compared to nine last year when Albury had 38.2 millimetres for October.
Albury usually has around six days in October of precipitation exceeding a millimetre, last month 18 days were in that category.
October rainfall totals above 150 millimetres were the norm across the southern Riverina and North East.
Mountain resorts Mount Hotham and Falls Creek were the dampest, recording 423.4 and 412.4 respectively.
The former had two days of more 60 millimetres of rain, while the latter had a pair of days in excess of 50.
Wangaratta had 184, compared to 41.2 for the same month in 2021, while Rutherglen had 183.2, Benalla 195.4 and Yarrawonga 152.
Hunters Hill weather station, south of Shelley in the Upper Murray, netted 322, with its October mean 87.
Further east, Khancoban had 242.8 and its fellow Snowy Rivers Council town, Tumbarumba, received 171.6.
Across to the west of the Riverina's south, Deniliquin was saturated with 187, it usually attracts 34.5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.