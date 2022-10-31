There was very little left to the imagination when models from the new 2023 Hume Hunks & Hotties calendar took to the stage at Holbrook on Saturday night.
They may have left their hats on but six of the boldest blokes took 'dare to bare' to new heights with a dazzling full monty-style dance routine at the calendar's official black-tie launch.
It's fair to say their lairy, barely there thongs brought the house down - and it was a full house at that with more than 240 people coming together at the shire hall for a night of fun and laughter for a very serious cause.
Popular Albury entertainer Steve Bowen helped whip the crowd into a frenzy of fundraising during the auction to support the 'Are you bogged mate?' initiative that helps men talk about mental health and suicide, and spread awareness about depression.
More than $70,000 has already been raised for the project - and that's before calendar sales are counted, according to committee secretary Raelene Webb.
Mrs Webb described the calendar launch as an "astonishing success" and issued a huge thankyou to every single person and business who helped make the event such a triumph of community spirit.
"So many people donated their time, money, goods and services," she said.
"Every person we asked said yes to whatever was asked of them.
"There was a lot of applause and laughter on the night and the auction went crazy - people were putting in bids for items at more than twice their value."
But at the heart of all the frivolity was the knowledge that this project is one of vital importance to rural and regional communities particularly.
And "you could have heard a pin drop" when one of the calendar participants got on stage to share his experiences of "bottling it up", according to Mrs Webb.
"He said, 'We've all been there and we know how it feels'," she said.
"I think that's why so many men jumped on board this project."
Mrs Webb said if this initiative helped save one life, it would be worth it.
"If this helps keep one person going forward, that's what this is all about," she said.
Special guest 'Are you bogged mate?' founder Mary O'Brien said funds raised would help her reach smaller communities who don't have a big funding base or who need help urgently.
