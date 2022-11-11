The Border Mail
Taste of Australia chef Hayden Quinn joins Sip and Savour festival Albury line-up

Jodie Bruton
November 11 2022 - 3:00pm
Australian chef and TV presenter Hayden Quinn, who became a household name after appearing on MasterChef Australia during 2011, will be on deck for the inaugural Sip and Savour festival coming to Albury on February 4 and 5.

