AUSTRALIAN superstar Kate Miller-Heidke will headline a new major festival coming to the Border early next year.
Sip and Savour will showcase regional food, wine, beer, spirits and culture in Albury on February 4 and 5.
Miller-Heidke will be joined by Josh Pyke, Lisa Mitchell and Telenova for the inaugural event in QEII Square.
The curated selection of stallholders from the Albury, Wodonga, Murray and surrounding areas will offer free tastings and workshops.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Festival co-founder James Harding said after a tumultuous few years in tourism and events, he was excited to launch Sip and Savour, bringing brilliant Aussie acts to Albury alongside regional producers and creators.
Tickets go on sale on October 4 from sipandsavour.com.au.
The festival is supported by Destination NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.