Queen's mourning public holiday might boost Henty Machinery Field Days crowd

By Ted Howes
September 13 2022 - 2:30am
Henty Machinery Field Days organisers are hoping for boosted crowd numbers after September 22 was announced as a public holiday to honour Queen Elizabeth II. File picture

Crowd expectations for one of the Border region's biggest events, the Henty Machinery Field Days, have received an unexpected boost with the announcement of a public holiday to mourn the loss of the Queen on September 22.

Ted Howes

