Crowd expectations for one of the Border region's biggest events, the Henty Machinery Field Days, have received an unexpected boost with the announcement of a public holiday to mourn the loss of the Queen on September 22.
The agribusiness supermarket, which runs from September 20-22, was cancelled for the past two years due to COVID restrictions.
Chief executive officer Belinda Anderson said the unscheduled holiday could work both ways.
"It's certainly a mixed blessing and could work both ways in that perhaps now people might only turn up on the last day," chief executive officer Belinda Anderson said.
"But then again, we're hoping that maybe people will extend their stay by staying that extra day which will certainly boost numbers.
"A lot of people might have tried to book annual leave and been disappointed to find they couldn't get that Thursday off - well, now they have that day off."
This year's event will feature a strong overseas presence with 12 Argentinian companies displaying their latest equipment.
Despite the fair being more than an hour's drive from Albury, the city's hotels typically record solid bookings and trade.
Astor Hotel manager Brendon Cooper, who has operated several Albury hotels including Brady's and the Albion, said he expected business to be brisk.
"We haven't received significantly more bookings after the holiday was announced but night time trade in Albury always goes up during the Henty Field Days," Mr Cooper said.
"We've still got rooms available during the event but expect to be very busy with food and beverage."
Henty Machinery Field Days is open 8am-5pm each day.
