Ambulance Victoria speaks to Wodonga parents after toddler hurt at home

Ambulance Victoria staff have spoken to a Wodonga family after they were told paramedics weren't available for hours and to drive their toddler to hospital.
Sabrina and Chris Williams called Triple-0 on Monday afternoon after their daughter Autumn fell, with Mr Williams saying the 18-month-old briefly stopped breathing.
Ambulance Victoria said information given to Triple-0 deemed the matter safe to refer to secondary triage, rather than sending an ambulance.
A spokesman said the incident was being reviewed by the organisation.
"Our paramedics work hard every day to provide the best care for each patient," they said.
"We are reviewing the incident and have spoken to the family to better understand their experience and discuss our response."
