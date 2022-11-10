The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Parents had to take 18-month-old to hospital after no ambulance was available

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sabrina and Chris Williams, with their 18-month-old daughter Autumn, following a concerning incident in which the toddler stopped breathing on Monday afternoon. They were told no ambulances were available to help the toddler for several hours. Pictures by Ash smith

A mother and father were forced to take their 18-month-old daughter to hospital in their car following a concerning fall after they were told an ambulance would take several hours to attend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.