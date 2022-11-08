The Border Mail
Greenstreat to open three stores in Melbourne after success in Albury, Wodonga and Brisbane

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:25am
Greenstreat Albury manager Zach Barrie, with staff members Charli Heriot and Sarah Primerano, are excited to learn the popular eatery will branch into Melbourne by the end of the year. Picture by James Wiltshire

An eatery founded on the Border will double its staff and open three new stores by the middle of next year.

