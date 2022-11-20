The Border Mail
Furphy water tank on Beechworth farm breaks record after selling for more than $60,000 in online auction

Beau Greenway
Anthony Bunn
By Beau Greenway, and Anthony Bunn
November 21 2022 - 4:00am
Chris and Karen Bartsh with the 1942 Furphy water tank on their Beechworth property which fetched huge interest in an online auction and sold for more than $60,000 to a collector. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Furphy water tank that has sat dormant on a Beechworth farm for about 40 years now holds the record for the highest sale price.

