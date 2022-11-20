NSW Country quick Ryan Brown announced his arrival as a genuine all-rounder with a classy half-century in Saturday's 30-run win over East Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Brown, who turned 30 last Tuesday, had a belated celebration by posting the first half-century of his long career.
A tailender since debuting as a teenager, Brown has moved into the middle order this season and compiled a classy 73 from 116 deliveries in the team's away total of 7-210 from the full 50 overs, which was an outstanding effort in itself given Albury had spots of rain for around two hours from 12.45pm.
The Crows replied with 180.
"It (the Alexandra Park wicket) was doing a little bit off the deck, but once you got in, it played alright, once the ball got a bit older, it wasn't too bad at all," he suggested.
Brown combined in an 85-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sam Harris, who struck 45 from 73 balls.
Veterans Brett Davies and Cameron White snared 3-35 and 3-51 respectively.
Ex-Sri Lankan under 19 opener Salinda Ushan Perera top-scored with 28, but the Panthers kept the Crows in the match by bowling an incredible 34 wides.
"We didn't bowl too well up front, with lots of wides."
Brown and Harris took 3-26 and 2-31 apiece.
