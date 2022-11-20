The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

OUR SAY: Caring for their carers shows so much love among the townsfolk of Henty

By Editorial
November 20 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR SAY: Caring for their carers shows so much love among the townsfolk of Henty

That a building so often is much more than the bricks and mortar and everything else that's needed to help things takes shape is no great revelation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.