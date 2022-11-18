The Border Mail
Alleged rental car thief arrested after chase through yards in Thurgoona

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 18 2022 - 1:43pm, first published 12:20pm
UPDATE: Eric James McWaters remains in custody after chosing not to apply for bail on car theft and drug matters.

