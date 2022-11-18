Alleged rental car thief arrested after chase through yards in Thurgoona

UPDATE: Eric James McWaters remains in custody after chosing not to apply for bail on car theft and drug matters.
McWaters, 28, had matters listed in Albury Local Court on Friday following his arrest in Thurgoona on Thursday.
Charges including disqualified driving, car theft, aggravated assault with intent to steal car while armed, and other matters, were before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Ms McLaughlin formally refused bail.
McWaters will return to court on Wednesday next week.
EARLIER: An alleged car thief has been charged after fleeing police through several yards in Thurgoona.
Police received reports on Tuesday that a rental car, which had been due to be returned on Monday, hadn't been taken back.
Police spotted the white Suzuki Baleno being parked on Yellow Gum Way in Thurgoona about 3.20pm on Thursday.
The driver ran from the vehicle and fled through several yards, but was arrested a short time later.
A large number of police units had attended the scene in a bid to find the man.
"Police will allege that the 28-year-old man was in possession of car keys and methylamphetamine," a spokeswoman said.
"Officers located a key to a tractor inside the car, also believed to have been stolen.
"The man was subject to a roadside drug test, allegedly returning a positive detection."
A secondary test at Albury Police Station allegedly returned another positive result.
The man was already wanted on a string of warrants for driving and bail offences and now faces six further charges.
One charge of aggravated assault with intent to take a motor vehicle while armed relates to an incident in Kaitlers Road on October 22.
The fresh charges include car theft, drug possession, unlicensed driving, having stolen goods, and trespassing.
The 28-year-old is due to face Albury Local Court on Friday.
