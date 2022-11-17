The Border Mail
Murray Valley Motel site being cleared before construction of Wodonga service centre on Melbourne Road

By Beau Greenway
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 4:20pm
Machinery in operation on the Murray Valley Motel site on Melbourne Road in Wodonga as preparations begin for the building of a new service centre. Picture by Mark Jesser

Demolition work has commenced on a Wodonga motel site in readiness for the construction of a new service centre in the Border city.

