Demolition work has commenced on a Wodonga motel site in readiness for the construction of a new service centre in the Border city.
Crews have set up at the Murray Valley Motel on Melbourne Road, which will be bowled over by the end of the year to make way for a new 7-Eleven service station and three fast food outlets.
Development director Youil Adam said the plan was to have the centre open by the end of June next year.
"It should take between two to three weeks to demolish the entire property and clear everything and we're planning to start construction work in early January," he said.
More than 300 construction jobs will be created during the project, with a further 200 positions set to made available once the four outlets open.
"Carl's Jr on its own will employ between 100 and 120 people in various positions and they'll be going to market to hire for those positions soon," Mr Adam said.
"Oporto will have around 30 to 40 positions, 7-Eleven will employ around 12 and I believe Fast Lane Coffee will also hire around a dozen people.
"We're definitely creating a higher use for that site by replacing a motel that employs 15 or so people to something that's going to employ 200 people."
Murray Valley Motel only took up around a quarter of the land on the Melbourne Road site.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
