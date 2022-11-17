The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sawmill left with dwindling supply of wood and prospect of closure after VicForest court ruling

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walkers Sawmill pallet maker Stephen Williams has been working at the plant for around 30 years while his brother Gary has notched up 37 years and is the most experienced employee. Picture by Mark Jesser

A CORRYONG sawmill is facing closure, with the loss of 22 jobs, after a court ordered an immediate stop to native timber harvesting by VicForests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.