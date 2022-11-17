VLOCITY trains will return to service along the North East line from this Saturday after being off the tracks for more than a week.
However, there is a hitch for travellers with train operator V/Line warning passengers to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journey.
Subsequent investigations have determined it is safe for the VLocities to return, V/Line chief have determined.
"We have completed extensive and thorough testing and can now safely return trains to the line while further investigations, analysis and monitoring continues," a V/Line spokesman said.
While work continues to remedy the problem, the VLocities will be required to travel at a slower than normal speed.
As a result passengers are being advised to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journey.
The investigations undertaken by V/Line have consisted of specialist equipment and skills being used to run several test trains along the line at different speeds, as well as specialist analysis of train components and systems.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Trains will return from the first early morning services in both directions on Saturday.
Investigations have involved using specialist equipment and skills to run several test trains along the line at different speeds, as well as specialist analysis of train components and systems.
Information from these investigations and testing have confirmed trains can resume running on the line, while we undertake further detailed investigations, analysis and regular monitoring.
Trains will temporarily travel at slower than normal speeds while this additional work is underway so passengers are advised to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journey.
Passengers are encouraged to stay up-to-date with the latest service information via the V/Line website, app or Twitter feed or by speaking to a staff member.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.