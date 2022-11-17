The Border Mail
V/Line to recommence services on the North East line after investigations into suspension problem with VLocity carriages

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 18 2022 - 8:55am
On the way back to service, a VLocity train heads along the North East line. Picture by Mark Jesser.

VLOCITY trains will return to service along the North East line from this Saturday after being off the tracks for more than a week.

