Stabbed pair set upon by up to 10 people in late night Wodonga attack

Police believe up to 10 people were involved in an incident in which two men were stabbed in Wodonga.
Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer said the 18-year-old victims were set upon on Melrose Drive, near Skitch Street, about 10pm on Friday.
Both received knife wounds, with one man suffering a neck injury and the other suffering a back injury.
"Both males were able to flee the area and call an ambulance from Brockley Street," he said.
"Police and paramedics attended and the males were conveyed to Albury Base Hospital for treatment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The injuries are non-life threatening.
"Police believe up to 10 other people were involved."
Detective Causer said there were a lot of cars and people in the vicinity.
He is seeking witnesses to the incident.
"It was at 10pm at night and there were still a lot of people about," he said.
"Police are seeking assistance to determine the circumstances of what occurred."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600.
