The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stabbed pair set upon by up to 10 people in late night Wodonga attack

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 20 2022 - 10:11am, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stabbed pair set upon by up to 10 people in late night Wodonga attack

Police believe up to 10 people were involved in an incident in which two men were stabbed in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.