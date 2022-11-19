Drunk man jumped in front of cars, kicked vehicles, injured cop

A drunken offender involved in several concerning confrontations with members of the public caused a serious injury to a Wodonga officer during his arrest, a court has heard.
Alex Natuilagilagi jumped in front of a car near the intersection of Collins and Lawrence streets on August 2 last year, while heavily intoxicated, before verbally abusing the occupants.
He jumped on the vehicle's bonnet and fell off when the driver reversed.
A woman walking her dog on Lawrence Street then became the target of Natuilagilagi's rage, with the drunken man throwing a bike at the victim and threatening to harm her.
"I wasn't going to hurt you but now I am, I'm going to hurt you," he said before commenting on her "beautiful blonde curly hair".
Passersby tried to help, with a four-year-old girl left "hysterical" when Natuilagilagi tried to force a car door open to hug the occupant.
You've gone crazy ... this is where people end up getting shot- Magistrate Peter Dunn
He ran in front of a white car, threatened to slit a dog's throat, and kicked a Hyundai i30.
One of those at the scene managed to call Triple-0.
But his behaviour continued when police arrived, with Natuilagilagi preventing an officer from getting out of their divisional van by pressing his body into the vehicle's door.
An officer was flung to the ground, causing their bicep to detach from the bone, and capscicum spray was used but had no impact.
Natuilagilagi was eventually cuffed and spat at an officer's leg, and told police "I want to hurt you".
He continued to be uncooperative at the Wodonga station, even after he was released from custody.
He threw personal items into perspex glass, causing minor damage.
The officer injured in the earlier confrontation later needed surgery.
"I just don't understand ... you've gone crazy," magistrate Peter Dunn told the Wodonga Koori Court, and noted "this is where people end up getting shot".
The offender replied "alcohol turned me" while he was in a dark place.
Natuilagilagi said he felt ashamed.
The court heard his drug use had led to him losing jobs and said he recently spent three months in jail at Junee.
He is on an intensive corrections order in NSW and will return to the Wodonga court on June 2.
