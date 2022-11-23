Woman stabbed multiple times after attending Albury unit block

UPDATE: Zanthea Brennan-Dennis made a successful bail application in Albury Local Court following her arrest.
Brennan-Dennis faces on charge over the alleged incident on Wednesday morning.
She was banned from having any contact with the alleged victim or prosecution witnesses.
Brennan-Dennis was also ordered to report to Albury police daily from Monday to Friday.
The matter will return to court on January 31.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
EARLIER: A woman has been stabbed multiple times in her chest and arms during a dispute in Albury.
Officers were called to a unit on Thurgoona Street following reports of the domestic related incident on Wednesday morning.
Police were told a 23-year-old woman attended the unit and became involved in a heated altercation with a resident, also aged 23.
The situation escalated, with the visitor allegedly stabbed several times in her upper chest and in her arms by the resident.
Police were notified about 4.20am.
A spokeswoman said officers attended with paramedics.
"The visitor was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Albury Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the spokeswoman said.
"The resident was arrested and taken to Albury Police Station where she was charged with one count of wound person intend to cause grievous bodily harm (domestic violence) - serious indictable offence."
The alleged stabber is due to appear in Albury Local Court on Wednesday.
