Indigo Shire has fresh mayor after veteran councillor Bernard Gaffney opted not to re-seek the job

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
November 23 2022 - 3:30am
Bernard Gaffney and Sophie Price have put on their hands to be Indigo Council's new leadership team, with the former deputy mayor and the latter mayor.

COUNCILLOR Sophie Price is the new mayor of Indigo Shire after the incumbent Bernard Gaffney decided not to recontest the position.

