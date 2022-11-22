COUNCILLOR Sophie Price is the new mayor of Indigo Shire after the incumbent Bernard Gaffney decided not to recontest the position.
First elected in 2016 at the age of 24 and a past deputy mayor, Cr Price was unanimously chosen as mayor at a meeting on Tuesday night after no one else was nominated for the position.
"I have five generations of my family that live across different parts of Indigo Shire and I want fantastic outcomes and planning so that your families and mine can continue to love living here ," Cr Price said.
"I hope that the leadership I provide in this role is something the community and council can be proud of."
Cr Price will have a two-year term as mayor, which means she will be in the top job until the next council election in 2024.
Council voted 5-2 for a two-year term as opposed to a year with councillors Larry Goldsworthy and Emmerick Teissl in the minority.
Cr Goldsworthy said two years was "inordinately long" and he hoped Cr Price was up to the challenge of the job.
Cr Gaffney, who nominated Cr Price to be mayor, was chosen 6-1 to be deputy mayor for a year.
Cr Goldsworthy was the naysayer.
In his departing speech as mayor, Cr Gaffney praised the council as being "completely functional" and cited efforts to lift ambulance response times via Victorian Upper House MP Tania Maxwell as a key achievement.
"This resulted in extra staffing at Chiltern and a new home at Indigo North Health, Beechworth has now more staff and perhaps a new home is coming up," Cr Gaffney said.
Meanwhile, the Towong Council have a mayoral ballot on Wednesday.
Current leader Andrew Whitehead is hopeful he will be elected to a second term.
He said yesterday the council was facing big challenges as a result of the recent wet weather.
Excluding potholes, Mr Whitehead estimated the shire was facing a $1 million bill to repair damage caused by landslips and fix bridges.
That includes $298,000 to replace collapsed culverts with a bridge on Sandy Creek Road near Walwa after storm damage on October 22.
