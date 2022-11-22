King Valley winemakers are holding meetings with federal politicians in Canberra today, arguing their rights to the name "prosecco" amid free trade negotiations with the European Union.
Prosecco producers including Dal Zotto, Brown Brothers and Pizzini Wines have joined the national association to meet with new and returned members of parliament, including trade minister Senator Don Farrell and co-chairs of the parliament's viticulture group.
Australian Grape and Wine chief executive Lee McLean said changing the name would have major implications on the $200 million prosecco industry, a majority of which is produced in the King Valley.
"We want to make sure that our negotiators and parliamentarians really understand what is at stake from an individual business perspective in terms of jobs, in terms of investment, in terms of investment in regional tourism," Mr McLean said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It is to put a human face to what is a really important issue for our sector,"
Through geographic indication, Italy is pushing to reserve the prosecco name for wines produced in its north east, both in European Union trade agreements and for the countries it signs trade agreements with.
It says Australian winemakers should replace the word prosecco with "glera" to identify the varietal.
"Prosecco is going to be a central point at the end of those negotiations, it is a sticking point between the two sides," Mr McLean said.
The domestic delegation's call is supported by Indi MP Helen Haines, who said the prosecco trade was "crucial" to the regional economy.
"The industry is growing and innovating, maintaining steady growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr Haines said.
"If geographic indication was granted on prosecco as part of the free trade agreement it would have a devastating impact on grape growers and winemakers in the King Valley and across Australia."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.