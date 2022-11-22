The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

King Valley prosecco winemakers meet with federal politicians over EU trade agreement stoush

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated November 22 2022 - 2:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Otto Dal Zotto from Dal Zotto Wines, who planted Australia's first prosecco grapevines in the King Valley over 20 years ago, is among winemakers meeting with federal politicians today. Picture by James Wiltshire.

King Valley winemakers are holding meetings with federal politicians in Canberra today, arguing their rights to the name "prosecco" amid free trade negotiations with the European Union.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.