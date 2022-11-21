A truck has crashed on the Hume Highway at Albury and reduced southbound traffic to one lane.
The single-vehicle accident occurred underneath the Guinea Street-Borella Road overpass on Tuesday morning.
The truck crashed through the safety barriers on the right side of the road and came to a stop on the grassed area next to the northbound lanes of the highway.
