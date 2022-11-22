"I am third-generation here, my kids are fourth generation, my grandfather was a president of the Federal football club back in the 50s, my father played for Federels, my uncle played for Federals, my son plays for Federals, my daughter plays for Federals, I've played, I've coached, I've umpired, I've been president, I've been on the committee for more than 10 years and my husband's family are Federal people, so we have a huge history and that's why this is so emotional.

