Wangaratta product Brad Melville will launch himself at the VFL after COVID and a knee injury wrecked his first three seasons at Richmond.
Melville was toying with the idea of returning to premiers Wangaratta full-time, but will retain the Pies as his second club.
"Having that injury I probably haven't given myself a fair crack at it, hopefully next year I can stay healthy and get a full season under my belt and see what happens from there,' he explained.
"I'm 24, so time is slowly running out for that opportunity, so I might as well take it while it's still there and if it doesn't work out, I can always fallback to Wang and that's a great fallback option."
Melville ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at Richmond in July, 2021.
He had played eight games that season and followed it with another two this year, while also playing four games at Wangaratta.
Melville didn't qualify for finals, but the club appealed to the Area Appeals Committee, which dismissed it.
"The club was amazing, they involved me as much as they could, they let me do the running on game day, so I felt as much a part of it as I possibly could," he offered.
Richmond starts pre-season training tonight, but Melville has been working since early October.
"I've been working pretty hard on my strength the last month and a half, but I've got to careful, my roles at Richmond are probably going to be more wing, half-forward, more running roles, so I have to make sure I use my strengths there and don't get too heavy and lose my running ability."
