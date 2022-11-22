An inaugural Border fundraiser for regional families with seriously ill children has more than doubled its initial goal.
On Key 4 Kids, which paired up 10 singers with vocal coaches to perform as a duet to support Country Hope, has so far raised $135,000, with the final figure still to be finalised.
Catholic College Wodonga student Bella Tomasi, 15, and mentor Lauren Schmutter were crowned the winners at last week's gala night at Albury's SS and A Club for their rendition of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.
Church St Hotel owner Stacey Beattie and Tracy Ross were named people's choice, while Lavington East Public School teacher Emma Stirland, who sung with Liam Dalby, topped the fundraising with $26,000.
Country Hope North East and Border regional co-ordinator Kristy McMahon said the event exceeded all expectations.
"When we started this campaign, we thought if we could raise $50,000, that would be fairly doable and $100,000 was our aspirational target, but we've made over $135,000 and we're still getting some last minute funds coming in," she said.
"We're absolutely thrilled with how it all went. So many people got behind us through the whole thing donating goods and products, and our amazing teams that did all the fundraising and events for us was pretty crazy. We had everything from pig races to bowling, painting and music events, which was absolutely phenomenal to see."
Ms McMahon said the event had already been confirmed for a second edition in November next year.
"It was a full house at the SS and A Club with 264 people in attendance, but we'll be looking for a bigger venue next year because it was absolutely bursting at the seams," she said.
"I think it's only going to get bigger and better."
Ms McMahon said a school's version of On Key 4 Kids has also been floated.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
