The Border Mail

Racing Wodonga buoyed by record nominations for Gold Cup meeting

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
Racing Wodonga general manager Steve Wright with the Gold Cup.

The abandonment of last Sunday's Kilmore Cup could have a silver lining for Racing Wodonga's premier meeting on Friday.

Local News

