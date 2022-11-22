The abandonment of last Sunday's Kilmore Cup could have a silver lining for Racing Wodonga's premier meeting on Friday.
The club received a staggering 483 nominations for its Wodonga Gold Cup meeting which should ensure capacity fields for the eight race card.
Most races attracted more than 50 entries with Victorian trainers prepared to make the trip to Wodonga after missing out on the chance to race at Kilmore.
So Si Bon, Hi Stranger, Biometric, Ascension, Keats and French Emperor were all among the final acceptances for the Kilmore Cup who have now nominated for the Wodonga Cup.
The final fields will be released on Wednesday morning.
The club will be also staging a calcutta on cup eve as part of the build-up to its premier race day.
The calcutta will be held at the SS&A Club in The Locker Room commencing at 7pm with a starting prize pool of $1500.
