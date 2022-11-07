A WODONGA high school student is the youngest to raise her hand for a debut singing competition coming to the Border this month.
Catholic College Wodonga student Bella Tomasi, 15, joined On Key 4 Kids to raise money for Riverina charity Country Hope.
Bella said it was an easy decision to join the inaugural competition.
"I love helping others as well as singing," she said.
"I saw the opportunity to combine both of those things about which I'm passionate."
Having participated in productions throughout her primary and secondary school years, Bella had already been a part of a few BYTESized Productions.
She had also performed at Wodonga Carols by Candlelight twice.
As part of On Key 4 Kids, Bella will team up with singing coach Lauren Schmutter to perform a duet on Friday, November 18, at SS&A Albury.
Wodonga-born, Lauren grew up at Ballarat but has lived on the Border for 30 years.
She was raised in a performance family; all singers, musicians and even ventriloquists!
"For the past 20 years I have become heavily involved in the local musical theatre scene as a choral/vocal director and also performed on stage in many of their shows," she said.
"Some of my better known on-stage roles have been Mary Magdelene in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lady of The Lady in Spamalot, Fantine in Les Misérables and Grizabellea in Cats."
She is also a founding member of Border Show Business Academy.
She works as a vocal teacher for Wodonga Senior and Wodonga Middle Years Colleges.
