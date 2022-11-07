The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Bella Tomasi and Lauren Schmutter team up for On Key 4 Kids

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
November 8 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bella Tomasi, pictured, will team up with Lauren Schmutter for On Key 4 Kids, which culminates in a gala dinner at SS&A Albury on November 18. Picture by Tania Jackson

A WODONGA high school student is the youngest to raise her hand for a debut singing competition coming to the Border this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.