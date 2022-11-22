YOUR SAY: Three North East priests help keep our communities alive

These three young men help support our community from Corryong to Tallangatta, Mount Beauty to Tangambalanga and Wodonga and Baranduda. They support our elderly and sick and teach our Christian community how to support others with greater needs. They have taken us through the dark times of COVID and are leading us into the light for years to come. Our religious leaders are keeping our communities alive. Thank you for standing tall and God bless you all.

