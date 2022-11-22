YOUR SAY: Three North East priests help keep our communities alive

Dear Mr Knight, let me introduce you to Father Junjun, Father Uday and Father Adi, three wonderful Catholic priests who like so many other Australian migrants have come to support Australia.
These three young men help support our community from Corryong to Tallangatta, Mount Beauty to Tangambalanga and Wodonga and Baranduda. They support our elderly and sick and teach our Christian community how to support others with greater needs. They have taken us through the dark times of COVID and are leading us into the light for years to come. Our religious leaders are keeping our communities alive. Thank you for standing tall and God bless you all.
The upcoming Victorian election is going to present a difficult choice for voters, particularly in the electorate of Benambra.
By any standards the Andrews government doesn't deserve to be re-elected. But what is the alternative? The Coalition, especially the Liberals, are in complete disarray. There is bitter infighting at both state and federal levels. This was exemplified by the vice-president of the federal Liberal party, Teena McQueen, who recently expressed delight at all the moderates who lost their seats at the the last election. I'm sure Josh Frydenberg enjoyed hearing that.
In recent years voters in this area have shown their disdain for the major parties by electing first Cathy McGowan and then Helen Haines to the federal seat of Indi. They have represented us magnificently and through Helen's campaigning for a federal ICAC a new era of political accountability will be established.
Now we can send a similar candidate to state Parliament. If, like me, you are disappointed in Labor and apprehensive about the Coalition, we have the opportunity to elect an independent in Jacqui Hawkins. She is a strong community-minded candidate, and in the event of a hung Parliament we will need people with integrity. She fits the bill.
In opposition a responsible member does not make fanciful promises, instead they emphasise the headline issues, in our case the desperate need for a new hospital serving Wodonga. Tilley's character is unquestioned, and his policing background places him in a prime position to pursue the many integrity issues that envelope the Labor government and especially its Premier. This should be the headline issue for voters, as the rule of law is under serious threat at the highest level with major consequences for our society.
