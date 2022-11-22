The Border Mail
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Three North East priests help keep our communities alive

By Letters to the Editor
November 22 2022 - 1:30pm
Father Junjun Amaya holds Sunday mass via Facebook Live at St Augustine's, Wodonga, in March 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions take effect. Picture by James Wiltshire

Three fine examples of leaders

Dear Mr Knight, let me introduce you to Father Junjun, Father Uday and Father Adi, three wonderful Catholic priests who like so many other Australian migrants have come to support Australia.

