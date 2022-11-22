A BORDER-raised mental health advocate has won safety advocate of the year at a national awards show for the mining sector.
Nigel Gould scored the prize at the Prospect Awards held in Perth last week.
It recognised the Rio Tinto FIFO worker's commitment to mental health peer support in the industry and promotion of activities such as R U OK Day.
Mr Gould said on Tuesday he was rapt to receive the accolade, which he described as an honour.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It comes as he prepares to depart the mining field after having worked at bauxite, coal and iron ore mines across Queensland, NSW and Western Australia respectively.
"One of the Rio Tinto managing directors came up to my side and said 'you're the Ash Barty of mining, you're retiring on top'," Mr Gould said of the award and his exit combining.
He spent the last 11 years flying his Melbourne home to work at a Pilbara mine.
During COVID when the Western Australian border was shut, he and his wife were provided with a unit in Perth for 16 months.
The grandfather of seven now plans to work in the mental health or political fields.
