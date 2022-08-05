A PUB choir with a difference is coming to Wodonga on Sunday.
Songbird Sundays will run at Church St Hotel to raise money for Riverina charity Country Hope.
Advertisement
Ross said anyone could join Songbird Sundays.
"It's a chance to learn to sing a popular song in two-part harmonies with sprinkles on top!" she said.
Led by Tracy Ross and the Hipnotics, entry price of $35 includes Sam Miranda wine tasting, nibbles and entertainment.
Songbird Sundays starts on Sunday, 3pm to 6pm. It will also run on August 14, 21 and 28.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.