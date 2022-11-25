The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jail over drunken Lake Hume boat crash that left woman in coma, man hurt

By Local News
Updated November 26 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Bleakley's boat, which he was driving dangerously on Lake Hume while drunk before injuring two people.

A drunken boat operator who left a woman in a coma for six days and a family member with a fractured femur has been jailed for at least two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.