The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Five ejected from Wodonga Gold Cup, but most well behaved: police

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 26 2022 - 1:38pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man is removed from the Wodonga Gold Cup on Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police have ejected five people from the Wodonga Gold Cup, but were happy with the overall behaviour of those at the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.