Five ejected from Wodonga Gold Cup, but most well behaved: police

Police have ejected five people from the Wodonga Gold Cup, but were happy with the overall behaviour of those at the event.
About 7000 people attended Friday's race meeting.
Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall said one man had received a penalty notice for being drunk and disorderly in a public place following a scuffle.
She said he was one of five people asked to leave the venue.
"Overall, we're happy with the way the crowd behaved," she said.
"I thought the organisers did a great job with the transport and the way everything at the venue was set up.
"I think it all went quite smoothly."
Acting Senior Sergeant Kendall said there were no reported incidents at Wodonga's licensed venues after the event, but the majority of people had gone over to Albury.
Police conducted 170 breath tests on drivers leaving the event and in the vicinity of the venue.
Officers issued four penalty notices and two venue defects.
