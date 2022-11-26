Air ambulance on way to Yarrawonga after gas barbecue explosion

A man has been hospitalised after being burnt at a rural property near Yarrawonga.
An air ambulance has been dispatched following the incident at a farming property on Thoms Road at Burramine on Saturday morning.
There are limited details available, but the man was reportedly burnt when a gas barbecue exploded.
The man, aged in his 50s, is in a serious but stable condition with burns to his upper and lower body.
A helicopter is heading to the area and may transfer the man to Melbourne for treatment.
