The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Air ambulance on way to Yarrawonga after gas barbecue explosion

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 26 2022 - 1:56pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air ambulance on way to Yarrawonga after gas barbecue explosion

A man has been hospitalised after being burnt at a rural property near Yarrawonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.