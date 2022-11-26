Mixed bag on Border auction front as several homes are passed in

It was a tough weekend on the home auction front of Saturday, with many houses failing to attract bidders.
There were seven homes in North Albury, Wodonga, Glenroy and Thurgoona that went under the hammer.
Most of the properties failed to attract a buyer.
A home on Saint James Crescent in North Albury sold for $510,000 after opening at $450,000.
The residence, which is just metres from the Albury Golf Club, features three bedrooms and is on a 658 square metre block.
The older style home was marketed as a renovation opportunity located a short distance from central Albury.
It was Saturday's first auction, and many other properties failed to attract buyers.
A Boyes Crescent home, which had a price guide of $730,000 to $800,000, was passed in without any bids.
A home at 9 Bassett Street in Wodonga had a vendor bid of $650,000, and failed to attract any bids, while a home at 4 Bassett Street passed in for $500,000.
A modern four-bedroom home featuring a pool on Driver Terrace at Glenroy, on the former golf course land, also failed to attract a buyer.
IN OTHER NEWS
Agent George Bourdis said the home was being offered for sale for $950,000.
Two four-bedroom homes in Thurgoona were also auctioned on Saturday.
One of the homes, on Woolshed Drive, sold under the hammer for $915,000.
Four auctions will be held in Albury next weekend, including a five-bedroom rural property set on nearly 25,000 square metres, or six acres, at Table Top.
