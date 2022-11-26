Christmas comes early for hundreds of special kids in Wodonga

Christmas has come early for hundreds of children thanks to a large number of donations.
About 700 youths celebrated the Special Children's Christmas Party in Wodonga on Saturday, with some travelling from as far away as Deniliquin to meet Santa and receive presents.
Organiser David Daly said the children came from a range of backgrounds, including those with special needs, traumatic experiences, and those who have lost loved ones.
The event, the first held since the pandemic, is like Christmas Day for many of the attendees.
"That's what it's all about - those kids walk away feeling like they've had a Christmas," Mr Daly said.
"They got a massive gift bag with three or four toys in there, tenpin bowling vouchers, and Uncle Tobys threw in some snacks.
"It's been fantastic."
Santa attended the event on the Wodonga CFA fire truck.
MC Ben Chan hosted the event, which also featured a range of games, a bouncing castle, and catering.
"There were more than 1000 people here, including carers," Mr Daly said.
"Just seeing the kids is amazing.
"They often don't have the same privileges and for many, it's a chance to get together in the community, amongst their peers, which is special.
"It's great to see everyone come together to support the event."
The event takes months to organise and is made possible through donations.
