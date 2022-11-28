Wodonga Raiders' all-rounder Jesse Griffiths has received a monster seven-week ban after being reported three times in 15 minutes in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The 30-year-old was charged during the club's home game against Tallangatta on Sunday, November 20.
He had a running battle with the Bushies' Shoaib Shaikh and was ordered from the field by Raiders' captain Alistair Burge.
He left the Birallee Park complex immediately.
Griffiths was charged with bringing the game into disrepute, using foul or abusive language on the field and using foul or abusive language directed to an opponent.
He was offered a seven-week penalty at the judiciary and accepted.
Raiders' president Ben Stewart says the club was bitterly disappointed with Griffiths' actions.
"It's not acceptable in any way, shape or form and will not be tolerated by the club," Stewart offered.
"As with any major incident, there will be an investigation by the club.
"We've given Jesse time off cricket, so he can at least reflect on what he has done."
Raiders will appoint a sub-committee to investigate the matter, which will then make a recommendation to the board.
Griffiths served his first match ban against New City on Saturday.
"We're still going to support Jesse, he's been with the club for many years and we want to help him out, wherever that leads," Stewart stressed.
Griffiths will be eligible to return on January 28.
