Brayden George's dream of becoming an AFL footballer became a reality on Tuesday night.
The Murray Bushrangers graduate was drafted to North Melbourne with pick 26 on the second night of the national draft.
George, 18, is recovering from a knee reconstruction after suffering ACL damage in the Bushies' NAB League final against Sandringham Dragons on August 27.
But although he's unlikely to play in 2023, the Kangaroos have put their faith in a powerful player who's being compared to Jordan De Goey and Christian Petracca.
Raised on a dairy farm in Girgarre, west of Shepparton, George left home to pursue his footballing ambitions, joining Alex Rance's Academy in Wangaratta and quickly feeling the benefit on and off the field.
He made his senior Ovens and Murray debut for Wangaratta Rovers in 2021, spending two seasons with the Bushies albeit this year being cut short by injuries.
George missed three months with a meniscus tear but showed enough across the campaign to catch the eye of AFL recruiters.
He kicked 19 goals in eight games, including six against Greater Western Victoria Rebels and five against Gippsland Power.
"Brayden's worked as hard and as diligently as any kid we've had come through the program," Murray Bushrangers coach Mark Brown said.
"He moved to Wangaratta to take up a place at the Rance Academy at 16, he's dedicated the last two years of his life to becoming an elite footballer and he's now got that opportunity.
"With Alastair Clarkson landing at North Melbourne, he's as well-credentialed as any coach in the AFL so that in itself is a really good fit for him. I think Brayden will thrive under him."
