Yarrawonga's Caleb Mitchell was drafted by Sydney on Tuesday night.
Mitchell was taken as pick 40 during the third round of the national draft.
A player who 'came from the clouds' in 2022, the 18-year-old played 10 games for the Murray Bushrangers and was selected for Vic Country at the National Championships, while he also fitted in five senior matches of Ovens and Murray football for the Pigeons.
He switched from the midfield to a wing mid-season and was able to start impacting NAB League games in a big way.
Mitchell, whose football journey began in the Yarrawonga and District Little League, played juniors with the Pigeons and kicked a goal in their epic grand final defeat to Wangaratta.
