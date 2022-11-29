The Border Mail
AFL Draft: Caleb Mitchell selected by Sydney Swans

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated November 29 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 8:15pm
Caleb Mitchell is off to Sydney. Picture by Mark Jesser

Yarrawonga's Caleb Mitchell was drafted by Sydney on Tuesday night.

