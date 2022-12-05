The state's best will descend on Yarrawonga Lawn Tennis Club early next year for Tennis Victoria Country Week.
It's expected to draw more than 1200 players and spectators to the club from February 13-17, heralded as the biggest regional grass court event in Australia.
The north east club was handed hosting rights to the tournament after the original venue, City of Greater Shepparton, advised recent flooding deemed courts unsuitable to hold the five day event.
Yarrawonga Mulwala last hosted Country Week in 2017, welcoming 1500 attendees to see an economic boom of around $3 million.
Tennis Victoria CEO Adam Crameri said it was a great opportunity to showcase the region to players from around the state.
'We are pleased to announce Yarrawonga as the 2023 Country Week venue and we appreciate the Yarrawonga Lawn Tennis Club, Moira Shire and Yarrawonga Mulwala Tourism support in offering to host the event at such short notice," he said.
"With 10 weeks to go until the event starts, this will be the shortest runway we have had for a Country Week event, but we are up for the challenge and grateful to all parties for making it possible.
"We have been partners with Yarrawonga Mulwala Tourism for many years now and we are thrilled that they are supporting this event knowing the positive impact it will have on the community of Yarrawonga.
"Over 1200 players will travel to Yarrawonga for 2023 Country Week and we look forward to delivering an event for them that they've come to love."
Country Week will return to the region the following year, set to be hosted at Wodonga Tennis Centre on February 11-16 2024.
