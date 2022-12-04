Magistrate rejects woman's drug-driving excuse that drugs were snorted off body

A woman who drove after using methamphetamine and cocaine claims she absorbed the drugs at a party where she was paid to be nude.
The Springdale Heights woman's excuse perplexed her lawyer and was rejected by Albury Local Court magistrate Chris Halburd.
Defence solicitor Piers Blomfield said Cassandra Anne Dunkley denied taking any illicit drugs, despite pleading guilty to the single charge of driving with an illicit drug present in her blood.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"She was paid $1000 to have a number of men consume illicit drugs off her naked body, including her vagina," Mr Blomfield.
When Mr Halburd initially said nothing in reply, Mr Blomfield added: "I've never had instructions like that (before)."
Mr Halburd said Dunkley, 32, of Garnet Place, was trying to carve out a successful life for herself through making a concerted effort to be accepted into the army.
Mr Halburd immediately rejected the "naked" incident, telling Mr Blomfield he was "putting aside her quite curious explanation, which I don't accept".
But he said he did accept, on material put before the court, that Dunkley clearly was serious about getting into the Army.
"It's pretty clear you're jumping through hoops and want to get into the defence forces," he told Dunkley, on placing her on a two-year conditional release order.
The court was told Dunkley, who avoided a conviction, was pulled over in her maroon Chrysler Sebring convertible on Wagga Road, Lavington, on September 2 at 3.05am.
She gave a negative result to alcohol but an oral fluid test revealed the presence of cocaine, then on a second test at Albury police station, methamphetamine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.