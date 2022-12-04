The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Springdale Heights woman denied using 'ice" and cocaine detected by Albury police

By Nigel McNay
December 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate rejects woman's drug-driving excuse that drugs were snorted off body

A woman who drove after using methamphetamine and cocaine claims she absorbed the drugs at a party where she was paid to be nude.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.