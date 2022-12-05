Car stolen in Wodonga, found burning outside Corowa skate park

A stolen car has been found burning in Corowa hours after being stolen in Wodonga.
The silver Kia Optima was reported stolen in Wodonga on Sunday night.
Corowa fire crews were alerted about 4.50am on Monday after the vehicle was found burning on John Street, near the town's skate park.
IN OTHER NEWS
The vehicle was gutted by the flames.
Albury officers are investigating the fire with Wodonga police officers investigating the theft.
Those with information can call 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.